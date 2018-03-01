ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First female Oscar nominee for cinematography hopes women continue to make strides in film

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Morrison, first female Oscar nominee for cinematography, hopes women in top positions in Hollywood becomes the norm. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
Cinematographer Rachel Morrison is the first woman in the Oscars' 90-year history to be nominated in her field.

"My reaction was actually 'how could it have been 90 years?'" said Morrison.

As the first female nominee, Morrison is aware of those who came before her as well as those still trying to break through.

"There's been so much great work by female DP's (directors of photography) in decades past, but I am excited by the premise that this has been encouraging for so many other women and that hopefully it'll get more people behind the camera and hopefully this will be the beginning of the first of many," said Morrison. "It makes me hopeful for a future where it's commonplace and not an anomaly anymore."

Morrison followed up her work on "Mudbound" with a little film you may have heard of -- "Black Panther."

"Yeah, I mean they really couldn't be any more different, and I couldn't be any more proud of both of them," she said.

The Oscar nominee hopes with the financial success last year of several female-centered films like "Wonder Woman," studios hear this as a wake-up call.

"If this is an industry that's ultimately driven by economy, you just look at exactly that, and it should hopefully lead to more women-led films," said Morrison. "I guess the proof is in the numbers."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsmoviesaward showshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
#MeToo and Time's Up: Award-season politics
Animated film 'Loving Vincent' is a painting come to life
SPONSORED: The 'magic' of Greta Gerwig's 'Lady Bird'
A look at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Student robbed, hit near east Duke campus
VIRAL: Man, homeless man kicked out of Myrtle Beach McDonald's
Woman, baby pulled from submerged car after Knightdale crash
Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake
Putin boasts of new Russian nuclear weapons
Fire crews battle house fire in Johnston County
Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run
Raleigh girl, 13, was abducted, sexually assaulted, police say
Show More
Raleigh downtown tunnel a step closer to reality
Fayetteville residents weigh in on arming-teachers debate
Current Triangle traffic
North Carolinians, nation pay respects to Graham at U.S. Capitol
Thousands of rape kits go untested in North Carolina
More News
Top Video
History in neon: Raleigh-Durham's vintage signs
VIRAL: Man, homeless man kicked out of Myrtle Beach McDonald's
Fire crews battle house fire in Johnston County
Woman, baby pulled from submerged car after Knightdale crash
More Video