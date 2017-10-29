ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines wants to 'make some more babies' with Joanna

A 'Fixer Upper' star says with the ending of the show, more babies might be in order.

HOUSTON --
With the final season of 'Fixer Upper' beginning next month, it seems the big question is what Chip and Joanna Gaines will do next.

The couple was thrust into the national spotlight in 2013 with HGTV's smash reality show about home design and decorating.

With all that has happened in the last five years, it's hard to think of how the couple will take the sudden free time, but Chip told Eyewitness News he has an idea.

"We had four babies right before the show started, and then we've had zero babies since the show started," Chip said. "For me, I'm really excited to go back and try to maybe...try to make some more babies."

"Maybe," Joanna said, with a laugh. "We have different answers."

The show's success has made their other ventures bonafide hits, from their "Magnolia Home" and "Hearth and Hand" collections sold at stores across the country, to their Magnolia Market at The Silos shop in Waco.

Before the show, the couple worked with clients on buying and remodeling homes, and tackled more than 100 projects together.

"It's been all work, no play," Chip said. "I'm ready to let my hair down."

The couple was in Houston on Sunday to help an 81-year-old Hurricane Harvey victim rebuild her home.
