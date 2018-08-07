ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Food and drink events worth finding in Raleigh this week

By Hoodline
When it comes to gastronomical delights, there's plenty to do in Raleigh this week. From chocolate history to a brewpub tour, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

History a la Carte: Magic Beans





On Wednesday afternoon at the North Carolina Museum of History, chocolate expert and Escazu Chocolates cofounder Hallot Parson will give a free talk about the natural history of chocolate, starting with the international farms that grow the beans and ending in the preparation process at their shop.

When: Wednesday, August 8, 12-1 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beer Investigation & Bar Tour at Brewed Clues





This bar tour from Brewed Clues is part dinner theatre mystery, part pub crawl and part blind taste-testing of craft beer. Teams of up to eight can work together to solve the case and identify the beers.
When: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday
Where: 300 Pace St., Oakwood
Price: $19 for one or $72 for four (22 percent discount off regular price); Designated Drivers are free
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 36% Off Brewery Experience at Oak & Dagger Public House





At the Oak & Dagger Public House, the Brewery Experience Package includes three four-ounce samples of beer per person, a pint glass, and a shared plate. The beer on offer ranges from Mil's Pils Czech Pilsner, to Acquiescence IPA, to McCabe's Not Irish Stout.

When: 11:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Sunday
Where: 18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh
Price: $26 for two (30 percent discount off regular price) or $47 for four (36 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Up to 61% Off Brewery-Cooperage Tour at Boylan Bridge Brewpub





At the Boylan Bridge Brewpub, this 30-minute brewery tour takes customers through the beer-making process before tasting six original beers and providing them with souvenir glasses.

When: Hourly starting at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, hourly starting at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: 201 S. Boylan Ave., University
Price: $31 for four; $47 for six; $63 for eight; $78 for ten (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
