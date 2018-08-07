Food and drink events worth finding in Raleigh this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
History a la Carte: Magic Beans
On Wednesday afternoon at the North Carolina Museum of History, chocolate expert and Escazu Chocolates cofounder Hallot Parson will give a free talk about the natural history of chocolate, starting with the international farms that grow the beans and ending in the preparation process at their shop.
When: Wednesday, August 8, 12-1 p.m.
Where: North Carolina Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St.
Price: Free
Beer Investigation & Bar Tour at Brewed Clues
This bar tour from Brewed Clues is part dinner theatre mystery, part pub crawl and part blind taste-testing of craft beer. Teams of up to eight can work together to solve the case and identify the beers.
When: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday
Where: 300 Pace St., Oakwood
Price: $19 for one or $72 for four (22 percent discount off regular price); Designated Drivers are free
Up to 36% Off Brewery Experience at Oak & Dagger Public House
At the Oak & Dagger Public House, the Brewery Experience Package includes three four-ounce samples of beer per person, a pint glass, and a shared plate. The beer on offer ranges from Mil's Pils Czech Pilsner, to Acquiescence IPA, to McCabe's Not Irish Stout.
When: 11:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m. Sunday
Where: 18 Seaboard Ave., Central Raleigh
Price: $26 for two (30 percent discount off regular price) or $47 for four (36 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 61% Off Brewery-Cooperage Tour at Boylan Bridge Brewpub
At the Boylan Bridge Brewpub, this 30-minute brewery tour takes customers through the beer-making process before tasting six original beers and providing them with souvenir glasses.
When: Hourly starting at 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, hourly starting at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Where: 201 S. Boylan Ave., University
Price: $31 for four; $47 for six; $63 for eight; $78 for ten (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)
