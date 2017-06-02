ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure while on vacation in Croatia

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter attend WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" party on Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter experienced a health scare while on vacation in Croatia on Thursday.

The season 1 "Bachelor" runner up and season 1 "Bachelorette" says that she suffered a seizure.


Trista doesn't yet seem to know the reason behind the seizure, but described on her Instagram account her harrowing ordeal.

She thanked her family and of course the love of her life Ryan, whom she met and fell in love with on "The Bachelorette." The couple have a son and daughter.

She also thanked the other tourists and Croatians who "held my hand, wiped my tears, and hugged my kids. You will forever be remembered."

Let's hope that the medical professionals can get to the bottom of why it happened.

Trista received an outpouring of support from her fans with more than 1,400 well wishes and 12.6k likes on her post.
