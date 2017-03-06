ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former Disney planner developing North Carolina park

SAXAPAHAW, North Carolina --
A Raleigh man who's worked as a planner for Disney theme parks has started developing a small park in central North Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that Bob Baranick is developing Whirligig Woods on a 21-acre site he has bought in Alamance County, not far from Burlington.
Baranick has worked on Disney parks, as well as doing design work for Paramount Parks, Warner Studios, Six Flags, Everland, Busch Entertainment, Hershey's and Universal Studios.

The North Carolina park will include a train ride, as well as a haunted land and a tree house resort.

Baranick plans to break ground next year on the first phase of Whirligig Woods, which would open in 2019.

Whirligig Woods will be in Saxapahaw on the Haw River about 20 miles west of Chapel Hill.

