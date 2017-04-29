ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former NCSU QB Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl

Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara welcomed a baby girl (WTVD)

It's a princess!

Former North Carolina State University quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara welcomed their newborn Friday night.

The pair welcomed a baby girl at 7:03 p.m. during the third round of the NFL draft.

His baby girl arrived five years and one day after Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round.

The Wilsons named their daughter Sienna Princess.

