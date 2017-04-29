Former NCSU QB Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl

Former North Carolina State University quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara welcomed their newborn Friday night.
Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017
No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.
Love,
Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A
The pair welcomed a baby girl at 7:03 p.m. during the third round of the NFL draft.
His baby girl arrived five years and one day after Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round.
The Wilsons named their daughter Sienna Princess.
