Former NCSU QB Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome baby girl

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,



No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.



Love,

Daddy & Mommy. pic.twitter.com/RmUNkHxd5A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 29, 2017

It's a princess!Former North Carolina State University quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara welcomed their newborn Friday night.The pair welcomed a baby girl at 7:03 p.m. during the third round of the NFL draft.His baby girl arrived five years and one day after Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round.The Wilsons named their daughter Sienna Princess.