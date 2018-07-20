ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games

EMBED </>More Videos

Scammers can be anywhere; even video games! (WTVD)

A family has issued a new warning for parents of children playing online games.

ABC News reports that one family discovered that scammers used Fortnite to trick their teenager into revealing personal login information.

Fornite is the popular video game that draws in over 45,000,000 players from children to celebrities like Joe Jonas and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Fornite is a competitive shooting game where you fight to survive as your play-space slowly shrinks, which forces people into combat. Gamers can play with friends or even strangers, speaking with them through a headset.

It's a free game to play but, those who play are spending a lot of money on accessories for their players.

And this is where scammers come into play.

ABC News revealed that 13-year-old Jake spent over $300 of his own money on the game to buy his Avatar cool clothes and accessories.

But recently, another gamer convinced the teen to give him his username and password and promised the gamer would give him more clothes.

"I never got to log in again he switched my password and everything," said Jake.

Jake's mother's credit card was attached to the game, so the scammer had access to that for purchases within the game.

But the bad news didn't stop there, ABC News found that the scammer also killed off the teen's character in the game, in which he had invested hundreds of dollars.

"I mean I feel bad for him, so I told him its a lesson learned," said Jake's mom.

The family is now speaking out to protect other families from scammers.

"I think it's an eye opener and when it happens to you. You just want others to be aware," said the mom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentvideo gamescams
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Lottery players could win a Panthers luxury suite
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News