OSCARS

What is an 'inclusion rider' and why Frances McDormand wants A-list stars to have one

EMBED </>More Videos

The moment Frances McDormand mentioned the phrase during her acceptance speech for Best Actress, social media lit up with questions. (AMPAS)

HOLLYWOOD, California --
The moment Frances McDormand mentioned the phrase 'inclusion rider' during her acceptance speech for Best Actress, social media lit up with questions.

According to a USC Annenberg report on Media, Diversity & Social Change, an inclusion rider (also known as an "equality rider") is an addition that A-list talent can make on their contracts to help achieve inclusive hiring practices.

"The contract language can focus on pursuing diversity in the above and belowtheline positions that have historically underrepresented females, people of color, the LGBT community, individuals with disabilities, and other marginalized groups," the report says.

By exercising this power, actors and other talent believe they can ensure Hollywood films are as diverse as America herself.

After winning the award, McDormand was asked about the 'inclusion rider,' and said she found out about it last week.

"We're not going back," she said. "The whole idea of women trending - no. No trending. African Americans trending - no. No, trending. It changes now, and I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorequal rightsdiversityu.s. & worldmoneyhollywoodmoviesbusinessOscarsCalifornia
OSCARS
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Roger Moore and others remembered at the 2018 Oscars
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jordan Peele makes history with 'Get Out' Oscar win
Oscars 2018 Winners Full List
Roger Moore and others remembered at the 2018 Oscars
Oscars 2018: 'Shape of Water' wins best picture
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
16-year-old reported missing out of NC has been found in SC, dad says
4 Islamic State group suspects detained after possible attack on US Embassy
MOTEL MURDER: Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister during sex
$275K going to family of each person slain in Vegas shooting
NC bus driver arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up school
NC man faces 37th child sex charge; bail at $4.6M
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
Show More
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
Average NC teacher pay hits $50K a year for first time
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars red carpet
Oscars 2018 Live Blog: Fashion, winners and more!
More News
Top Video
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on Gillespie St. in Fayetteville
School safety forum in Garner scheduled for Monday evening
Fayetteville police searching for 2 kids abducted by mom
The end of an era for Grayson Allen
More Video