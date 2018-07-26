ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

From 'Bachelor' to 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Raleigh's Jenna Cooper looks for love again

Raleigh's Jenna Cooper is a castmember on the Bachelor in Paradise. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
She didn't find love with Arie Luyendyk Jr.on ABC's The Bachelor, but Raleigh's Jenna Cooper is hoping she will have better luck this summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

"The hardest part is opening my heart and actually forming relationships and trying to find love that's the hardest part for me," Cooper said.

The show was filmed in Mexico and features former cast members from The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows. Cooper realizes it's an unconventional way to try to find Mr. Right, but said she's open to anything.

"Real relationships are going to be formed," Cooper said.

There are already online leaks that Cooper does find love and gets engaged. The only thing she will say to answer the rumors is, "I found something better than I could have ever expected!"

Cooper is hoping fans see a deeper side of her on Bachelor in Paradise including her business-side as the owner of Jenna Cooper Media, her mobile spray tan business and an elite social club offering discounts and perks for women in Raleigh.

"I feel like the viewers can look forward to a lot more of me this time," Cooper said. "A little bit more depth. There are so many sides to me."

Cooper is hosting a watch party for the Bachelor in Paradise premiere on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. at LevelUp in Raleigh.
