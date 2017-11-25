When you see the new Disney-Pixar movie "Coco" there's an added treat: a new animated short film, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure."
The familiar characters from "Frozen" return, reuniting royal sisters Anna and Elsa for their first holiday season together.
Olaf the snowman makes it his mission to help them look for holiday traditions.
Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, was more than happy to return to his "Frozen" roots.
"It wasn't a throwaway," Gad said. "It was never 'we need to fill 22 minutes with 'Frozen' characters and call it a day.' It came from a place of true emotion. And a place of what do we want to learn about these characters? You go back and you see the pieces come together and it's so emotionally compelling."
Gad thinks the reason the original film, and now this short, strikes a chord with fans is because the characters are so relatable. He sees Anna and Elsa's connection in his own two young daughters.
"It's the biggest reason I think 'Frozen' became the most successful animated movie ever," said Gad. "That, at the core, siblings, and that relationship that brothers and sisters have with each other is something that's so universally appealing. And speaks to all of us in one way or another."
