ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Long-time public radio host Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior

Garrison Keillor (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

By JEFF BAENEN
MINNEAPOLIS --
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," said Wednesday he has been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he said he was fired over "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard." He didn't give details of the allegation.

Minnesota Public Radio didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Keillor, 75, retired as host of his long-running public radio variety show in 2016. His hand-picked successor, mandolinist Chris Thile, is in his second season as "Prairie Home" host.

The statement came shortly after Keillor, an avowed Democrat, wrote a syndicated column that ridiculed the idea that Sen. Al Franken should resign over allegations of sexual harassment.

Keillor started his Saturday evening show featuring tales of his fictional Minnesota hometown of Lake Wobegon - "where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking, and all the children are above average" - in 1974. The show featured musical acts, folksy humor, parody ads for fake products such as Powdermilk Biscuits and the centerpiece, Keillor delivering a seemingly off-the-cuff monologue, "The News From Lake Wobegon," in his rich baritone voice.

Keillor bowed out with a final show at the Hollywood Bowl in July 2016 and turned the show over to Thile, a mandolinist and frequent "Prairie Home" guest musician. Keillor went on a 28-city bus tour this summer, vowing it would be his last tour, but he continues on the road with solo shows. Keillor also is finishing a Lake Wobegon screenplay and a memoir about growing up in Minnesota.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual misconductu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
The first 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer is here!
Durham woman creates dance move inspired by Bull City
Here are your 2017 Grammy nominations
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Warrant: Woman who wandered away from friends in Raleigh was raped
Reports: Woman says girl is her daughter, not missing child
Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office
Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Show More
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos