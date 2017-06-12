ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' auditions are coming to North Carolina!

(American Idol/Facebook)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Singers, start warming up your vocal cords ... ABC's "American Idol" is coming to town.

"American Idol" auditions will be held in Asheville on Aug 27th.



It is part of the "American Idol" Bus Tour along the East Coast.

