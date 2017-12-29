ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Get ready for First Night Raleigh!

Preparations are in full swing for First Night Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
First Night Raleigh is gearing up for what it hopes will be another memorable night ringing in the New Year.

"We're activating dozens of venues all over downtown Raleigh in addition to Fayetteville Street so there's going to be something for everybody to come out and have a good time," said Cameron Laws, Marketing Director for Artsplosure, the organization behind the planning.

Laws said many of everyone's favorite attractions will be back, but there will also be some new things to enjoy.

ALL THE DETAILS: First Night Raleigh

"One of the things I'm most excited about is our art putt course, which artist Nick Schaffer is completely illuminating with neon artwork so you can putt your way through that course in the middle of Fayetteville Street," said Laws.

She also said there will be a virtual-reality attraction at Marbles.

They know it's going to be cold New Year's Eve night so they want to remind everyone that many of the events are indoors.

"You know, part of the fun is bundling up and heading down to Fayetteville Street for the acorn drop," Laws said.

Just like in years past, there will be two acorn drops, one at 7 p.m. for those who want to call it a night early and again at midnight for those who don't.

There will be fireworks, music and all kinds of performances. You can plan your whole night on the First Night Raleigh app, available in iTunes and the Android store.
