Get your green on for Raleigh's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time to get your green on in Raleigh for the 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival.Thousands of people participate in the parade, and our ABC11 crew will be there to capture all of it. Friday, we caught up with organizers as they get ready for the day-long celebration.The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. - it rolls south down Wilmington Street starting at Lane, then right onto Morgan, left onto Fayetteville Street, west onto Martin, then left on Salisbury all the way down to the Performing Arts Center.But the party doesn't end there. The Wearing O'the Green Festival continues from City Plaza up to right outside our Raleigh Eyewitness News Center."We've got a lot of food and beverages, vendors will be up at the Old Courthouse Steps," said one event organizer. "Our Leprechaun Lane, all out kids rides, and kids activities all along Davie Street."Make sure you stop by our ABC11 Pop-Up Studio where you can have fun with our green weather screen. We will also have virtual reality glasses, a prize wheel, and our ABC11 crew!Parking is available at any public parking deck. Streets start closing at 6 a.m. Saturday.