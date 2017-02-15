ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'GMA' going live from Lumberton on Thursday morning

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Good Morning America is going live in Lumberton on Thursday, February 16, to focus on recovery efforts in Robeson County following Hurricane Matthew.

The live shots for the morning newscast that airs on ABC 11 will begin at 7 a.m. at Lumberton Junior High School, located at 82 Marion Road.

The public is invited to attend the live taping.

Anyone who plans on heading to the school in the morning is asked to arrive between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m.

All minors need to be accompanied by an adult.

Good Morning America will have a special lookback and update on Hurricane Matthew's effects and the recovery efforts in the county.

A release said, "The event will also honor the people who worked to help and support hurricane victims to rebuild the county after Hurricane Matthew."

The show runs from 7-9 a.m. with live shots being filmed periodically.

Robeson County schools will be on regular schedule Thursday.

Information from ABC affiliate WPDE was used in this article.

