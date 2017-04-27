ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Good Morning America coming to Raleigh

Good Morning America

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Get ready Raleigh - Good Morning America is setting up shop in the heart of downtown on May 3.

Tory Johnson, along with the Deals and Steals on Wheels team will be in City Plaza off Fayetteville Street at 6:45am.


If you wish to join the live audience, click here.

The first 200 people to check-in will receive a free t-shirt!

If it rains, crews will move GMA to Red Hat Amphitheater at 500 S McDowell Street.
