Good Morning America coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Get ready Raleigh - Good Morning America is setting up shop in the heart of downtown on May 3.
Tory Johnson, along with the Deals and Steals on Wheels team will be in City Plaza off Fayetteville Street at 6:45am.
RALEIGH! #GMADeals is coming your way! Wednesday, May 3!— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 19, 2017
Be part of our live audience!
TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/d3nVHuLK8n pic.twitter.com/j3PwajDAdT
If you wish to join the live audience, click here.
The first 200 people to check-in will receive a free t-shirt!
If it rains, crews will move GMA to Red Hat Amphitheater at 500 S McDowell Street.