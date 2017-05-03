ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Good Morning America in Raleigh this morning

Get ready Raleigh - Good Morning America is setting up shop in the heart of downtown Wednesday morning

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There's a lot of buzz in Raleigh this morning as Good Morning America has set up shop in the heart of downtown.

The popular shopping segment "Deals and Steals on Wheels" rolled into City Plaza off Fayetteville Street - just down the street from the Raleigh Eyewitness News Center - around 6:45 a.m.

GMA's Tory Johnson says she loves a good deal and that's what she is unveiling.



So, if you are also into a deal and supporting a few small North Carolina businesses, this is for you!

With each stop, Tory is bringing big savings on small businesses' merchandise from each state.

GMA Deals & Steals coming to Raleigh



In the Tar Heel state, she will have deals on products from Raleigh based Moon and Lola - which specializes in jewelry and accessories.

Also from Wilmington based Freaker USA that makes funky beverage insulators and feet socks.

Raleigh based Headbands of Hope, which gives headband to a child with cancer with each purchase, will also be featured.

And Cary based Slateplate - specializing in slate cheese boards and chalkboards - will also have a deal.

"I always love featuring someone new," Tory told ABC11. "I like meeting a new business owner finding someone new and that is what we have in slate plate. It is this company that makes these really gorgeous slate plates for serving cheese, or antipasto, or sushi even it really makes the food pop. It is a great really small business that is going to get lots of national exposure."

