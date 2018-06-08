  • LIVE VIDEO U.S. Attorney talks strategy to combat violent and drug crime in Vance and Granville Counties
'He brought the world into our homes' The culinary community remembers Anthony Bourdain

Culinary icon Anthony Bourdain of the popular CNN series Parts Unknown has died of apparent suicide while working in France, CNN reports. After learning of the news, the culinary community is honoring Bourdain's impact and expressing their shock at the loss.

The network remembered Bourdain in a statement released Friday morning.
"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Gordon Ramsay, hosts of The Chew and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski were among those who shared their grief.

