There are growing calls in the Triangle to pull R&B singer R. Kelly's music off the radio and cancel his upcoming concert at the Greensboro Coliseum next Friday.
Eight Triangle women's groups say they are joining a nationwide petition to get the Bump and Grind singer's Memory Lane Tour canceled.
For Omisade Burney Scott of SisterSong, a group dedicated to woman's rights, the #MuteRKelly movement is personal.
"I know far too many black women and girls who experience sexual assault and sexual violence including myself," she said.
She says if the concert in Greenboro is not canceled, #MuteRKelly protesters will rally outside the venue.
R. Kelly's career spans more than twenty years but throughout his career, he's dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct with women and girls. Allegations the singer denies.
In 2008, he was acquitted of child porn charges, after an alleged video of him emerged having sex with an underage girl. In the 1990s, records show he married then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah when he was 27.
A Buzzfeed article reports Jerhonda Pace was just 15 years old when an alleged underage sexual relationship started between her and the music icon.
R. Kelly is considered the King of R&B and has a loyal fan base. Especially in the Triangle.
Radio One's Foxy 107/104 and K 97.5 FM are promoting his upcoming concert, and playing his span of hits on-air.
Recently, they polled their listeners to see if they agree with the idea of having R. Kelly's music pulled after Tom Joyner Morning Show announced it would no longer play his music.
Karen Clark, midday personality for Foxy says more than half of the listeners polled disagreed with TJMS's decision.
"I can say this because I have talked to listeners. People love the music," Clark said. "At the end of the day, there are people that don't want to get caught up in the hype or the media. They just want to listen to the music. They just want to dance."
Scott says R. Kelly has been insulated by stardom and fans for too long. She says it's time for people to be on the side of girls and women of sexual abuse.
"Why would North Carolina not protect our residents and why would North Carolina not send a message that in this state, we don't allow that kind of energy, that kind of person make money in this state. We're not here for it," said Burney Scott.
Leto Copeley of Copeley Johnson & Groninger in Durham represents victims of crime, including sexual assault. She offered this statement on the latest allegations against Kelly in the Buzzfeed article:
"We are inspired by the efforts of the Jerhonda Pace and the parents of teenage girls living with R Kelly who are bringing their stories to the public. Sadly we find it is not unusual for the victims themselves to resist the efforts of their parents to protect them. Teenage girls are impressionable and many do not yet understand what healthy loving relationships look like. That is why they are such easy targets for pedophiles."
R.Kelly's concert in Chicago this Saturday was canceled due to the growing #MuteRKelly controversy.
Radio One Raleigh will make a decision Friday on if it will stop playing R. Kelly's music.
Growing calls in the Triangle to pull R. Kelly's music off radio, cancel Greensboro concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
More News