Hamilton Coming to DPAC

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The hit Broadway musical Hamilton in coming to the Durham Performing Arts center as part of the 2018-2019 SunTrust Broadway at DPAC series.

Hamilton is the story of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first treasury secretary.

DPAC has not released the dates the show will run, or when tickets will be available.

Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards last year including best musical and lead actor for Leslie Odom Jr.
