ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harrison Ford retains pilot's license after OC airport incident

EMBED </>More News Videos

The "Star Wars" actor landed on a busy taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County in February after a close call with a 737. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Harrison Ford won't be fined or have his pilot's license revoked after a February close call incident with a 737 jet that resulted in Ford landing on a busy taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

A representative for the "Star Wars" actor said the Federal Aviation Administration has closed its inquiry into Ford's landing at the Santa Ana airport, noting that the FAA had conducted a "full investigation into the matter" and had interviewed Ford.

According to the representative, the FAA "determined that no administrative or enforcement action was warranted." Ford has retained his pilot's certificate "without restriction," the representative said.

The FAA investigation was prompted after an American Airlines pilot alleged he was told by an air traffic controller that Ford's single-engine Aviat Husky aircraft came within 100 feet of his 737 passenger jet before landing on the taxiway.

Audio tapes released by the FAA after the Feb. 13 incident features ford asking controllers at John Wayne Airport, "Was that airliner meant to be beneath me?" before making a phone call to the tower after landing and declaring, "I'm the schmuck who landed on the taxiway."

In the audio recordings, Ford tells controllers he was distracted by the American Airlines 737 that he flew over and the wake turbulence from a landing Airbus.

The FAA has declined to make any comment about the specific incident involving Ford but has confirmed that the investigation into the incident is complete.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorairplaneJohn Wayne Airportstar warscelebrityOrange CountySanta Ana
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars talk 'Imaginary Mary'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Man dives into pool filled with alligators
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Girl dies after being shot at park, teen arrested
Seven injured during Chapel Hill celebrations
Raleigh police warn about rabid raccoons
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
With HB2 repeal, NCAA satisfied with North Carolina
Show More
Traffic stop teaching in NC driver's ed approved
Potential severe weather heading our way, again
Driver killed in fiery crash during chase not identified
VIDEO: Daring rescue on subway tracks moments before L train arrives
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
More News
Top Video
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Board hears Kestrel Heights appeal
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
National champions returning! Fans can greet UNC today
More Video