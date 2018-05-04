STAR WARS

London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Teasing "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
LONDON --
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day by traveling to a galaxy far, far away, Europe's busiest airport has you covered.

Teasing some "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. It offered flights to Hoth, Alderaan, Jakku, Kamino and even the Death Star -- though to their credit, they did warn passengers that a Death Star-bound flight was "possibly a trap."


There were more Star Wars Easter eggs to be found in the flight numbers, which included R2D2, C3P0, BB8, LE1A and others.

"May the 4th be with you," the airport added at the bottom of the departure board.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentair traveltravelheathrow airportlondonu.s. & worldstar warsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trending
STAR WARS
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
Growing calls in the Triangle to cancel R. Kelly's Greensboro concert
MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
Conduct investigation led to resignation of Panthers' DBs coach
Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten
Wreck closes multiple lanes on I-540 in Knightdale
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
NC teen accepted to 113 universities and colleges
Tweet from NCCU's basketball coach about LeBron goes viral
Show More
South Carolina ban on nearly all abortions dies in late-night vote
Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy
Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a North Carolina beer!
More News