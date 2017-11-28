Rap and R&B artists dominated the Grammy nominations, which were announced Tuesday morning.Jay Z leads the pack with eight. Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with seven. Other artists that are up for major awards include Bruno Mars and Childish Gambino.The Grammys will be Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City., Childish Gambino, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bruno Mars"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber"4:44," JAY-Z"Issues," Julia Michaels"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid"That's What I Like," Bruno MarsAlessia CaraKhalidLil Uzi VertJulia MichaelsSZA"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson"Praying," Kesha"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga"What About Us," P!nk"Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran"Something Just Like This," The Chainsmokers & Coldplay"Despacito," Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber"Thunder," Imagine Dragons"Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man"Stay," Zedd & Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Daniel Caesar, Ledisi, Bruno Mars, PJ Morton, Musiq Soulchild, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Rapsody, Tyler, The Creator, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton