ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees

Actors from "Westworld," "Manchester by the Sea" and "black-ish" were among those who received nominations for the 2017 SAG Awards. (Westworld/Facebook | Manchester by the Sea/Facebook | black-ish/Facebook)

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here, recognizing the best performances from the year in film and television.

Check out the full list of SAG Awards winners and nominees below.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: William H. Macy for Shameless
Anthony Anderson for black-ish
Tituss Burgess for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell for Modern Family
Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent

WINNER: Julia Louis-Drefyus for Veep
Uzo Aduba for Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda for Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lily Tomlin for Grace and Frankie

FILM CATEGORIES


Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington for Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams for Arrival
Emily Blunt for The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman for Jackie
Emma Stone for La La Land
Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali for Moonlight
Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges for Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel for Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis for Fences
Naomie Harris for Moonlight
Nicole Kidman for Lion
Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea

TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones
John Lithgow for The Crown
Rami Malek for Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey for House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things
Claire Foy for The Crown
Thandie Newton for Westworld
Winona Ryder for Stranger Things
Robin Wright for House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed for The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston for All The Way
John Turturro for The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard for Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman for American Crime
Audra McDonald for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington for Confirmation

STUNT CATEGORIES


Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones
Marvel's Daredevil
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Related Topics:
entertainmentSAG awardsaward showsactormoviesmovie newsmovietelevision
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
Monster Jam returns to PNC Arena
Couple's North Carolina wedding first look gets 'Rexy'
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
White House reverses course on green card holders
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
Show More
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Ikea recalls beach chair due to severed finger injuries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos