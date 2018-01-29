ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy winners: Who won on music's biggest night

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.

Here are highlights of the winners. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde

Record Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Non-televised awards:

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.

- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusicgrammy awardmusic news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kesha brings message of hope, healing in Grammy performance
P!nk's Grammy performance captures essence of Time's Up
Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Meet Mattel's lineup of 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rain Moves Out
4 people shot dead outside a self-serve car wash
What to expect during Trump's State of the Union
Substitute teacher accused of performing sex act on student
Man dies after being struck by Amtrak train in Haw River
Morrisville police seek man in armed robbery of CVS
Raw meat delivered in shopping carts under investigation in San Jose
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
Show More
Charles Manson's grandson argues for right to his remains
Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low
Teacher under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
Powerball ticket sold in Robeson County wins $2 million
IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos