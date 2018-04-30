ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' cast includes Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and more

Check out the cast of a special all-athlete season of ''Dancing with the Stars.''

In a special all-athlete season of Dancing with the Stars, Olympics athletes, a basketball legend and more will be hitting the ballroom floor.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten
Josh Norman with Sharna Burgess
Chris Mazdzer with Witney Carson
Jamie Anderson with Artem Chigvintsev
Johnny Damon with Emma Slater
Jennie Finch with Keo Motsepe
Arike Ogunbowale with Gleb Savchenko
Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber
Adam Rippon with Jenna Johnson

The special four-week season begins on Monday with a two-hour premiere.

PHOTOS: Dancing with the Stars cast hits the red carpet after the announcement

The cast includes figure skating legend Tonya Harding, whose life and involvement in a 1994 attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was recently explored in the movie I, Tonya.

But Harding is hardly the only famous figure skater in the cast. Friends and medal-winning skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu both expressed interest in being on the show earlier this year, and now they can't wait to compete against each other.

Speaking of medal-winning superstars, snowboarder and gold medalist Jamie Anderson will also be joining the cast. And there's a silver medalist vying for the silver Mirror Ball. Luger Chris Mazdzer will be sliding into the competition.

Powerhouse softball player Jennie Finch has been asked to be on the show before, but she said that what attracted her to join this time was the all-athlete aspect of this season.

And the star power certainly doesn't stop there. Also competing is basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA MVP and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. Another hoops player on the dance floor will be Arike Ogunbowale, the star of the Notre Dame NCAA women's team.

And football fans know who they'll likely root for: Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins is the only football player in the cast.

Baseball fans can cheer for Johnny Damon, who played for multiple teams in his MLB career including the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
Sandy Kenyon reports on the new "Dancing with the Stars" cast.


Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning April 30.
