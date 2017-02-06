ABC11 TOGETHER

Heritage Film Festival celebrates Black History Month

DURHAM (WTVD) --
February is Black History Month and the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham is celebrating with its 23rd annual Heritage Film Festival February 9-11.

The Heritage Film Festival showcases diverse works of, by and about people of African descent. The Festival kicks off Thursday night at 6 p.m. with a screening of the 1974 Blaxploitation film Foxy Brown. It's the first of three Blaxploitation films Thursday night that also includes 110th Street and Super Fly.

The theme for Friday is Social Justice and Our Legacy, and Saturday is Afrofuturism/Science Fiction, Community.

Tickets for the films are $6 and include food and beverage.
