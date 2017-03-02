ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

How the North Carolina Symphony fills musical chairs

The North Carolina Symphony has an opening (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Symphony has no permanent tuba player, so ABC11 set out to discover how the symphony fills empty chairs.

