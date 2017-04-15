  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe welcomes her new baby
How to experience Coachella in North Carolina

Want to go to Coachella, but couldn't make it out to Indio? You can still see live performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, and more right here in North Carolina.

YouTube will be streaming from the top stages of the festival. The site's Coachella feed will feature three always-on channels and will offer a live, 360 mode for select performances. An on-demand hub will allow viewers to watch highlights and footage at their leisure.

You can check them out below.

Channel 1

This channel will feature Radiohead, the xx, Father John Misty and more. On Saturday, Lady Gaga, Schoolboy Q and Bon Iver are among the artists streaming. On Sunday, Channel 1 will host Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Future Islands, among others.
Channel 2
This channel will feature Sampha, Banks, Oh Wonder and Travis Scott on Friday, while the likes of Gucci Mane, Warpaint and Moderat will be shown on Saturday. On Sunday, New Order, Kehlani and Hans Zimmer will round out Channel 2.

Channel 3
This channel will feature Dillon Francis, Empire of the Sun and Steve Angello on Friday. On Saturday, expect Classixx, Martin Garrix, Ryksopp and more. Finally, on Sunday, close out the fest with Justice, Marshmello and DJ Khaled.

