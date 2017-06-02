ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air on ABC

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Ariana Grande will host a charity concert called &#34;One Love Manchester&#34; in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4, 2017 to benefit the victims of last month&#39;s terror attack. (Evan Agostini&#47;Invision&#47;AP, File)</span></div>
MANCHESTER --
Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert will air on ABC on Sunday night.

The "One Love Manchester" show will be held at Old Trafford Cricket Ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured many more at a Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from the show will go to an emergency fund for the city and the British Red Cross.

The concert is set to feature Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.

It will air on many ABC stations after the NBA Finals on Sunday, and it will also air on Freefrom. Check your local listings.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Freeform and this station.
