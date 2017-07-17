ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Better than Bey? Irish mom hilariously spoofs Beyonce twins photo

Irish mom Sharon Kellaway shows off her best Beyonce impression. (beyonce/Instagram | Sharon Kellaway via Storyful/Facebook)

Beyonce might have been the original, but this mom had a pretty good remix of the Queen Bee's infamous first public photo with her twins.


Irish mom Sharon Kellaway had a Beyonce-inspired photo shoot with her twins, complete with a veil and a blanket that matched the singer's dress. Kellaway had her 6-year-old as the photographer for her shoot, joking on Facebook, "I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one."

Beyonce shared the first public photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in an Instagram post that quickly went viral.

