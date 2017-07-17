Irish mom Sharon Kellaway had a Beyonce-inspired photo shoot with her twins, complete with a veil and a blanket that matched the singer's dress. Kellaway had her 6-year-old as the photographer for her shoot, joking on Facebook, "I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one."
Beyonce might have been the original, but this mom had a pretty good remix of the Queen Bee's infamous first public photo with her twins.
