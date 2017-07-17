EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2216403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beyonce shared the first public photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in an Instagram post that quickly went viral.

Beyonce might have been the original, but this mom had a pretty good remix of the Queen Bee's infamous first public photo with her twins.Irish mom Sharon Kellaway had a Beyonce-inspired photo shoot with her twins, complete with a veil and a blanket that matched the singer's dress. Kellaway had her 6-year-old as the photographer for her shoot, joking on Facebook, "I wonder how many photos Beyoncé had to get through to get the right one."