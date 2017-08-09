Jackpot fever heating up after another no-winner drawing

If you're feeling lucky, you have back-to-back chances to strike it rich with multi-million dollar lottery jackpots up for grabs.The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $400 million.That means Friday's drawing for $382 million will be the sixth largest in Mega Millions history. That's a $238 million cash prize.To take home the prize, you'll have to be extremely lucky. Your odds of winning is 1 in nearly 259 million.If you're hoping for a big payout before Friday, tonight's Powerball jackpot is up to $307 million.That cash lump sum would be just over $193 million.The odds of winning that price are just one in 290 million.We'll have the winning numbers tonight and Friday night at 11 p.m. on ABC11.