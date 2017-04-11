ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy come to Cary

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy are coming to Cary Saturday, Sept. 16 (Credit: Booth Amphitheater )

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Get ready to laugh, comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy are coming together for Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ to bring an unforgettable night of comedy to Cary on September 16.

During the event, both comedians will deliver a laughter-packed evening of all new material before they come together on stage for an uproarious encore.

Jeff Foxworthy is widely known for his redneck jokes, his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain's.

Larry the Cable Guy has sold out theatres and arenas across the United States. He is the spokesman for Prilosec OTC and most recently launched his own comedy channel on SIRIUSXM with Jeff Foxworthy.

General Admission Lawn tickets are $49.50 and reserved seats and reserved table seats are $59.50. VIP packages are available.

Tickets can be purchased online. There is a ticket limit of 8 per transaction.

