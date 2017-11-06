Jeopardy! honoring champion who lost cancer fight

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions kicks off Monday night, and this year the show is paying a special tribute to Jeopardy! Champion, Cindy Stowell.You may recall she died of cancer last year just days before her appearance on "Jeopardy!" aired. She won six contests in a row and more than $103,000, some of which she donated to cancer research.The 41-year-old Texas woman taped the episodes in August and September 2016 while battling Stage 4 colon cancer. She died Dec. 5."Jeopardy!" says Stowell was sent advance copies of her first three episodes and watched them in the hospital. The show says it also expedited Stowell her prize money so she could donate some of it to the nonprofit Cancer Research Institute.In her honor during the Tournament of Champions, Alex Trebek, the contestants, and the entire Jeopardy! staff and crew will be wearing ribbons and pins to raise awareness and funds for the fight against colon cancer while remembering an incredible champion.In recognition of Stowell's achievement, Jeopardy! will donate $10,000 to the Cancer Research Institute in her memory.You can donate too.