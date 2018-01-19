ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeopardy streak comes to an end for Broughton's Mr. Quinn

RALEIGH --
Broughton High School's very own Lee Quinn won $42,800 in a dominating performance Wednesday and Thursday nights. That streak unfortunately came to an end Friday night.

His first appearance on Wednesday night, the Raleigh teacher garnered $22,400 and Thursday night, he brought in $20,400.

Quinn was neck-and-neck with another contestant halfway through the show on Friday, leading by only $100.

Once Final Jeopardy came around, he was $1,500 behind.

Although Quinn got the Final Jeopardy answer correct, he did not wager enough and his 2-night streak came to an end.

His final total is $44,800.

Lee Quinn in a history teacher at Broughton High School and teaches a class called 'Theory of Knowledge.'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjeopardyRaleigh
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Lottery players could win a Panthers luxury suite
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News