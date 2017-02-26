OSCARS

Jimmy Kimmel grills Matt Damon, President Trump in Oscars opening monologue

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed us all to the 89th Academy Awards.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue at the 89th Oscars to bring a message of unity to Americans while taking several shots at President Donald Trump and his 'nemesis' Matt Damon.

After Justin Timberlake opened the award ceremony with a performance of his hit song "Can't Stop the Feeling," Kimmel took the stage and encouraged the members of NSYNC to allow Timberlake back into the group.

Kimmel was just getting warmed up as he prepared to rip into Damon. The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" appeared to be burying the hatchet with his longtime foe, but immediately turned the tables.

"I've known Matt for a longtime. I've known Matt for so long that when I first met Matt, I was the fat one," Kimmel said.

After the crowd roared with laughter at the expense of Damon, who is up for an Oscar for his work on "Manchester by the Sea," Kimmel turned his attention to Trump.

"Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said. "Remember last year when it seemed the Oscars were racists?"

Kimmel took more shots at Trump while addressing Meryl Streep, who received her 20th Oscar nomination.

"(She) has stood the test of time due to her very uninspiring and overrated performances," Kimmel quipped, referencing a tweet Trump sent in January following a speech from the actress at the Golden Globes.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said last week that Trump would not be watching the Oscars for "a Meryl Streep kind of moment."

Streep received a standing ovation, leading Kimmel to ask if she was wearing a dress from the Ivanka Trump collection.

Kimmel then projected that Trump would tweet about the Oscars in the morning "during his bowel movement."
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Judge rules against effect of Trump comments on Bergdahl case
Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery
Show More
Multiple suspicious fires blaze through Robeson County
1 killed in Durham shooting
'People's Court' Judge Joseph Wapner dies at 97
Hoke County man charged with murder
Oscars by the numbers
More News
Top Video
Hoke County man charged with murder
NC Central wins third MEAC regular season title in 4 years
1 killed in Durham shooting
Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students
More Video