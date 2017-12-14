In an emotional moment, Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain, whose father was diagnosed with the same cancer as Biden's late son Beau: "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad [can]." pic.twitter.com/5IyS0qAgws — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2017

Joe Biden speaks to @TheView on cancer: "I swear, guys, we are going to beat this damned disease. We really are." https://t.co/lsGR42595g pic.twitter.com/YIMNXml6af — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2017

There are no words I have to convey my immense gratitude to @JoeBiden and his family - your strength, hope and fortitude are an inspiration to me and so many others daily. Thank you for your kindness today and sharing your story with us @TheView pic.twitter.com/LYmAD5HaTq — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 13, 2017

Thank you @JoeBiden & the entire Biden family for serving as an example & source of strength for my own family. https://t.co/qmmw5rjdUj — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 13, 2017

"BEAU IS MY SOUL." @JoeBiden opens up about how his family is dealing with the loss of his son: "Beau is missing but we've all decided to not talk about the loss as much [as] the inspiration he was to all of us." pic.twitter.com/Aq0nCOnKKb — The View (@TheView) December 13, 2017

During an emotional moment on The View, former Vice President Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain about her father's cancer diagnosis."I couldn't get through your book, I tried," Meghan McCain shared with former Vice President Joe Biden on "The View" on Wednesday. "Your son Beau had the same cancer that my father (Sen. John MCCain) was diagnosed with six months ago. I think about Beau almost every day."Biden told her, "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad (can)."