ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Former Vice President Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain over dad's cancer diagnosis on 'The View'

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View' (WTVD)

NEW YORK --
During an emotional moment on The View, former Vice President Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain about her father's cancer diagnosis.



"I couldn't get through your book, I tried," Meghan McCain shared with former Vice President Joe Biden on "The View" on Wednesday. "Your son Beau had the same cancer that my father (Sen. John MCCain) was diagnosed with six months ago. I think about Beau almost every day."
Biden told her, "There is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad (can)."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthcancerjohn mccainjoe bidenthe viewu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Rock Hall 2018: Nina Simone, Bon Jovi, the Moody Blues
Check out our new ABC11 app!
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping child
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
Stolen dog reunited with Durham owner
Show More
911 calls shed light on Knightdale jewelry store robbery
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
Person of interest wanted in UNC student assault, robbery
Police: Wake Forest 'porch pirates' arrested
More News
Top Video
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
'Cover Me Campaign' offers warmth to those in need
More Video