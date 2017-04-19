ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Grisham's new book tour includes stop in Raleigh

John Grisham seen in 2015 in Mississippi. (Rogelio V. Solis)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Popular author John Grisham will make a stop in north Raleigh as part of his first book tour in 25 years.

Grisham, the author of such best-sellers as "A Time to Kill," and "The Rainmaker," will be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Tuesday, June 13, as part of a nationwide tour to promote his new book "Camino Island."

"Looking forward to visiting bookstores again. It's been a long while," Grisham wrote on his Facebook page recently.

Grisham will sign books from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A discussion will take place immediately afterward.

Quail Ridge is at 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road in Raleigh. Tickets for the event are $28.95, but if you are thinking of going, it might be a little too late -- tickets went on sale at noon Wednesday and they have already sold out. There was a strict limit of 200 people allowed for the event.

The bookstore said it will be holding a lottery and notifying those who ordered of their status by Friday.

Grisham will also make North Carolina appearances in Greensboro and Asheville.

"Camino Island" is Grisham's 30th novel.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbooksraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NC's largest craft beer festival returns to Raleigh
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Julia Roberts named Most Beautiful Woman
Help save the Earth with the #GrootDanceBomb challenge
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Dogs die in Chapel Hill fire
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
Show More
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell
Ball of slithering snakes shocks North Carolina jogger
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
More Photos