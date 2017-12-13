ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

John Stamos announces he's going to be a father for the first time at age 54

In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, John Stamos arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

One of TV's most iconic uncles is about to be a dad.

Full House and Fuller House star John Stamos announced that he and fiancee Caitlin McHugh are expecting a child in an interview with People Magazine. It's the first child for Stamos, 54.

Stamos told the magazine the two agreed they wanted children because of their similarities.

"We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, 'Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,' " he said.

McHugh joked they shouldn't wait, according to Stamos, "Because you're old."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiespregnancychildren
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
See who's performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
Check out our new ABC11 app!
Baby Billy makes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' debut
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Why driving with this light on could be dangerous
Driver critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-40
COLD SNAP! Gusty breeze adding to the chill today!
Wake Co. mom arrested after toddler suffers skull fracture
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
Raleigh woman's car stolen while warming it up
Hostage phone scam widespread in the Triangle
Jones wins Alabama Senate race in seismic Democratic victory; Moore does not concede
Show More
Exclusive: Jessica Holmes explains her hopes for Wake County
Former Wake Co. Register of Deeds indicted for embezzlement
Burglar targets deployed soldier's Fayetteville home
Former Miss NC USA: 'Trump sexual misconduct claims are true'
Gov. Cooper seeks open enrollment extension
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos