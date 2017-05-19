ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Judge declares Prince's 6 siblings the heirs to his estate

In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Prince presents an award at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS --
A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's six siblings are the heirs to his estate.

In a ruling made public Friday, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide declared that Prince died without a will and that his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are his heirs.
There are people who filed appeals after their claims of heirship were rejected. Eide says that if the appellate courts send those cases back to him, he'll still fully consider them.


Eide also says Prince's assets won't be distributed without a formal court order and that nothing will be distributed that might adversely affect the claims of those with pending appeals.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental drug overdose. His estate has been estimated at about $200 million.

