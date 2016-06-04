ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Julia Roberts named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman

In this June 4, 2016 file photo, Julia Roberts accepts the woman of the decade award at the Guys Choice Awards in Culver City, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Everyone's favorite Pretty Woman just snagged another beauty title.

Julia Roberts has been named 2017's most beautiful woman in the world in People Magazine's annual list. This is the fifth time the actress has topped the list, more than anyone else.

Last year actress Jennifer Aniston topped the list.

The full list will be in the Most Beautiful edition of the magazine.
