Julia Roberts has been named 2017's most beautiful woman in the world in People Magazine's annual list. This is the fifth time the actress has topped the list, more than anyone else.
Our favorite pretty woman #JuliaRoberts is PEOPLE's World's #MostBeautiful Woman ? for the record fifth time! https://t.co/LuHlCkaONA pic.twitter.com/x9vr2kjR2Z— People Magazine (@people) April 19, 2017
Last year actress Jennifer Aniston topped the list.
The full list will be in the Most Beautiful edition of the magazine.