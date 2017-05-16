ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry announced as judge for ABC's 'American Idol'

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pop superstar Katy Perry has been announced as the first judge for ABC's revival of American Idol.


"We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of 'American Idol' with Katy leading the charge," said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey by press release."Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams."

Disney is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
