ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad prompts online backlash

Kendall Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Live for Now Moments" video released Tuesday has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana.

Pepsi is defending the ad saying it "reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentkardashian familypepsiprotest
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
John Stamos helps man propose to his girlfriend
Harrison Ford retains pilot's license after OC airport incident
Stars talk 'Imaginary Mary'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Strong to severe storms expected today
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens
Show More
Wake school board considers calendar changes
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Roy Williams: Unsure whether UNC will visit Trump, White House
Warning for parents of children who use YouTube Kids
Immigration activists deliver letters in a piñata to fight against "anti-immigrant" bills
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
More Photos