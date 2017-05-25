The summer outdoor concert season is right around the corner and no one is more excited than the team behind Cary's Booth Amphitheatre. Building on the success of 2016, current plans look to outpace last year's winning combination of entertainment and culture.
Overall Triangle growth is up and Booth Amphitheatre's attendance numbers reflect the trend! Contributing factors to the attendance high of 202,608 in 2016 were five sold-out concerts and the return of the wildly popular Chinese Lantern Festival. With a new plan in place for a four-year festival extension, organizers are hoping this triumphant success is simply the start of continued great things to come.
"We strive to create balanced programming at Booth Amphitheatre. It has been the cornerstone goal from day one. We always want to be more than concerts and festivals. We continue looking at the big picture to include exciting cultural experiences. That is what sets us apart", says Lyman Collins, Town of Cary Cultural Arts Manager.
In response to the increased number of guests, and overall goal of providing the best possible service, Amphitheatre management has developed a new way to communicate with patrons. To that end Booth Amphitheatre announces the launch of a brand new mobile APP that will enable fans to see current shows, buy tickets, take part in contests, earn reward points and even pre-order food. Look for this new app in the App Store and Google Play this June. To further sweeten the experience, a new website will be unveiled early summer promising a heightened interactive experience.
"These two projects have been a total labor of love", says Liz McDonald, Booth Amphitheatre General Manager. "We know our patrons are informed buyers and require more detailed information than the average consumer. Our new mobile APP and website are reflective of the comments we got after polling our guests. We only hope this will make their overall Booth Amphitheatre experience an unrivaled one."
The upcoming season includes Sturgill Simpson; already sold out, plus many other legendary performers: Paul Simon, John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris & Carlene Carter, Willie Nelson & Family, featuring Raleigh native Brooke Hatala, to name a few. In a first-time collaboration with Theatre Raleigh, 1980's hair band musical, Rock of Ages will perform at the venue in September. Of course no season would be complete without the North Carolina Symphony Summerfest series, Movies by Moonlight, Independence Day Celebration and much, much more.
So while the Triangle attracts new residents to this amazing region, Koka Booth Amphitheatre will continue to evolve into what patrons want for their entertainment needs. According to Collins, "we know we can't be everything to everyone, but we sure can try."
To view a complete schedule of upcoming events log on to www.boothamphitheatre.com or call (800) 514-3849. Tickets to all events can be purchased at Booth Amphitheatre (Monday - Friday, noon - 6 p.m.) or through www.etix.com. Etix hours: Monday-Friday/ 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. EST, Saturday/10 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST & Sunday/noon - 8 p.m. EST
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentKoka Booth Amphitheatre
entertainmentKoka Booth Amphitheatre
Sponsored Content