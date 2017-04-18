ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Pratt talks Kurt Russell's casting in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'

The cast of ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'' appears on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live.'' (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

Chris Pratt thought that Kurt Russell would never play his character's father in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

"I was like ... 'Let's shoot for the stars. Let's get like, Kurt Russell, or something. But since he probably wouldn't do it, who can we actually get?'" Pratt said.


Russell, who also appeared on Kimmel on Monday, joked that "I'm only in it for about 15 seconds and then I die."

And then there's the Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone's reunion. As Kimmel put it, "Can I say Tango and Cash are in this movie?"

The two Hollywood icons starred in 1989's Tango and Cash together. While fans already knew about Russell's role, Pratt (Peter Quill) officially confirmed that Stallone is in the movie. Pratt, though, didn't say what Stallone's role would be.

The cast also talked about the success of the first Guardians movie. Pratt said he had heard it would be Marvel's first big flop. (But of course, he pointed out, it wasn't).


They also played "Guess the Guardian," talked about Avengers: Infinity War and even opened the show with a song.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in theaters May 5.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarveldisneybuzzworthyjimmy kimmel
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
Fans dress up as Charlie Chaplin on his 128th birthday
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
A year on, few answers from probe into Prince's death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Raleigh man accused of peeping
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Emotions churn for other family involved in fiery crash
$50,000 reward offered for suspect in 'Facebook murder'
Decision day for who will host NCAA tournaments nears
Watch: Officer gets goosed
Protect your kids from thirdhand smoke
Show More
Mountain lion snatches family dog from California home
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Durham PD: 1 shot, 1 in custody after domestic disturbance
Cloudy, cooler Tuesday along with hit-and-miss showers
Cary board deals setback to Habitat for Humanity plans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
More Photos