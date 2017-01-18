SUPER BOWL 51

Lady Gaga to perform from the roof during Super Bowl?
Could Lady Gaga perform the Super Bowl halftime show from the roof of NRG Stadium? (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON --
We all know Lady Gaga as a pusher of boundaries, and during her Super Bowl 51 halftime show, the sky's the limit!

Gaga is hoping to be the first halftime performer to stage a performance on the roof, new reports indicate. We haven't yet confirmed if Gaga will be able to ascend to the top of NRG Stadium, but official rehearsals at the venue begin in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Gaga posted a video on Instagram on Monday showing how she turned her backyard performance space into a mini NRG Stadium, complete with a large white tent and practice stage:



Halftime show sponsor Pepsi also posted a sneak peak into Gaga's thinking behind her performance on Twitter:

