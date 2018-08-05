ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Pop star Lance Bass thought he was the winning bidder to buy the "Brady Bunch" house in Studio City only to be told later that a corporate buyer with unlimited resources is pushing him out.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES --
Former pop star Lance Bass announced with joy Saturday he had been the winning bidder to purchase the "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley.

But a few hours after sharing the news on Twitter, the NSYNC member said he was "feeling heartbroken" when it appeared he might not be the winning bidder after all.

Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he was later informed that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost."

"They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he wrote.

"I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome," he added.



The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Bass bid or how much the competing buyer is willing to pay.

When Bass initially thought he would be the buyer, he gushed with enthusiasm over plans to fix up the house, but retain its "Brady Bunch" flavor.


At that time, Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.



One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevisionStudio CitySan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Book of Mormon returns to DPAC
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Lottery players could win a Panthers luxury suite
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News