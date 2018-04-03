After making it to the top 50, the 20-year-old was eliminated from the show Monday night.
Judge Lionel Richie said in certain cases she nailed it, and in other cases, it left him wondering who she is.
Vasi, who once played Young Nala in "The Lion King" on Broadway, told ABC11 she saw a lot of talented people go home and she was one of them.
After the elimination, she posted to her Facebook page saying her journey with the show is over but she's grateful for the opportunity.
"So they didn't show my performance tonight and I got eliminated, but it's cool! This is not the end for me and I'm so grateful for the experience because it introduced me to so many of y'all," she wrote.
However, the journey isn't over for all of the North Carolina contestants; a Mooresville teen is storming through the competition.
Shannon O'Hara, 17, advanced to the top 24 after performing Katy Perry's "Unconditionally," which left the judge in tears.
1) @shannonohara sang a judge's song 2) she made it her own 3) she made @katyperry tear up 4) now she's top 24. Amazing #americanidol— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 3, 2018
American Idol plays on ABC11, Sunday and Monday nights at 8.
