LEGO BrickUniverse comes to Raleigh

A tour of BrickUniverse from ABC11 Photojournalist Bob Gaughran

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
LEGO BrickUniverse is at the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

The event features massive life-sized LEGO displays including largest LEGO ship in America: 27' long LEGO model of the USS Missouri, 8' LEGO model of New York's Woolworth Building, 14' LEGO model of New Yorks Manhattan Bridge, over 40 world landmarks build to-scale from LEGO, beautiful original paintings built entirely from LEGO, and tons of more including castles, trains, and cities.

Additionally, professional LEGO artists from around the country will be at the event.

Tickets are $15 at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury Street, Raleigh

More at: http://www.brickuniverse.org/raleigh
