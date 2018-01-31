ENTERTAINMENT

Les Miserables now playing at DPAC

Les Miserables now playing at DPAC through Sunday, February 4. (WTVD)

Les Misérables is one of the most beloved musicals of the the past 30 years, and it's playing for a week at the Durham Performing Arts Center. It's the story of a French peasant, Jean Valjean, and his quest for redemption after his spends 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread.

Les Misérables originally played on Broadway for more than 16 years, closing in May 2003 after 6,680 performances. The London production has run continuously since October 1985. This production of Les Misérables is a new staging of the musical that played on Broadway from 2014 to 2016.
Les Misérables is playing at the DPAC through Sunday, February 4.

